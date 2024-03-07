BVN Deadline: Stakeholders Fault Govt on Policy Implementation

Following the agony bank customers are going through with the deadline to link their National Identity Numbers (NINs) with their Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), stakeholders have faulted the government on the implementation of the policy. Customers under the aegis of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS-Nigeria) said though the policy was good for the security of the country, they said the government had not done well in its implementation. According to them, setting deadlines for them without put- ting some factors into consideration would compound the already economic hardship in the country.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the National President of ATCIS-Nigeria, Prince Sina Bilesanmi, expressed dissatisfaction about the process account holders go through to link their BVN/NIN to their bank accounts and considering the bad network being experienced from all telecoms in the country. According to him, as good as the policy is, the implementation is faulty. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had in a circular PSM / DIR/PUB/CIR/001/053 on December 1st, 2023, directed that banks should place restrictions on all Tier 1 bank accounts without BVN. Tier 1 accounts are accounts that can be opened with a valid identity or proof of address. It stated that the BVN or NIN attached to and/or associated with all accounts/wallets must be electronically revalidated by January 31, 2024.

“While the policy was a good move to improve banks’ KYC requirements, its implementation was worrisome, association is a leading telecoms subscribers advocacy body with over 223 million members with different professionals across 36 states in the six geopolitical zones. “That’s why ATCIS called for CBN, NIMC, FG, NGF, NCC, courtesy visit, In collaboration and more advocacy to over 200 mil- lion membership across 36 state within the six geo political zone in Nigeria since a year ago now. “We are all aware that it is a good policy for the system for us to have good KYC, but unfortunately, what we have a challenge with is the implementation. This is another wrong implementation. Before you give a deadline, you must have provided the access points. As of today, we have about 104 million NINs out of 200 million people expected to have NINs.

So, there is a gap of about 100 million. “It is the same thing with the BVN, which as of the last report was about 59.9 million out of 134 million expected bank accounts. That means we have over 70 mil- lion accounts, which will be affected,” Bilesanmi said. According to data from statistics, as of 2021, the number of active bank accounts in the country was around 133.5 mil- lion, with savings accounts making up about 120 million. Bilesanmi claimed that the National Identity Management Commission lacked the capacity to deliver 100 million NINs within the required timeframe. He said: “The question is, can the NIMC deliver the gap of about 100 million NINs within the deadline? The answer is no, so why should this drive Nigerians into another problem? For BVNs, we have a huge gap to deliver and only bank branches can enrol BVNs as of today.

“Based on our research, about 300 local government areas out of the 774 LGAs in Nigeria have no bank branches; so, who are those who are going to provide BVN enrolment at those LGAs? It means that our members are going to run into trouble, based on your bad policy as a government agency.” Concerned with what people are currently experiencing in the country, Bilesanmi urged the CBN to extend the exercise for another three months. “Currently, people are trying hard to navigate through hard- ship brought to them over the removal of fuel subsidy, coupled with inflation which had made it impossible for some households to enjoy three square meals in a day.