Nigerian skitmaker and content creator Zicsaloma has opened up about what he described as one of the most painful financial decisions of his career.

According to Zicsaloma, the purchase of a luxury Range Rover Sport turned out to be a costly mistake and decision he made in 2025.

Speaking in a recent interview, the comedian recounted how his excitement at owning a high-end vehicle quickly gave way to frustration and heavy financial losses.

According to Zicsaloma, he bought the Range Rover Sport for a sum exceeding ₦30 million, expecting it to be a worthwhile investment and a symbol of his rising success in the entertainment industry.

However, shortly after acquiring the vehicle, he began to experience persistent mechanical problems.

He disclosed that within just a few months, he had already spent close to ₦10 million on repairs in an attempt to keep the car in good condition. Despite repeated visits to mechanics and workshops, the issues reportedly refused to go away.

The ongoing problems eventually forced him to make the difficult decision to sell the car far earlier than planned.

Zicsaloma said he was only able to sell the luxury SUV for about ₦11 million, a figure far below the amount he initially paid for it.

Reflecting on the experience, the skitmaker described the purchase as one of his worst financial moves, noting that the stress and losses far outweighed any enjoyment he got from owning the car.

“I think buying a Range Rover Sport was one of my biggest financial mistakes,” he said. “I bought the car for over ₦30 million and ended up selling it for ₦11 million after just three or four months. On top of that, I spent around ₦10 million trying to fix it within that short period.”

He added that when everything was calculated, the experience felt like throwing away a huge sum of money with very little to show for it. According to him, after accounting for the purchase price, repair costs, and resale value, the loss was massive and emotionally draining.

Zicsaloma’s revelation has sparked conversations online about the hidden costs of luxury purchases and the importance of making informed financial decisions, especially for young creatives who may feel pressure to display wealth.

His experience serves as a cautionary tale about the realities of maintaining high-end vehicles and the need for careful financial planning, even amid success.