Buying Car For Your Wife Before Your Mother Is Wrong – Pastor Ebuka Obi

Popular Nigerian pastor and evangelist, Ebuka Obi has opined that it is wrong for a man to buy his wife a car if he hasn’t bought one for his mother.

The clergyman who made this known while speaking during a ministration session with his congregation noted that a man who buys a car for his wife before his mother is nothing short of a fool at 40.

Ebuka added that before he can remove money to buy his wife a car, his conscience would remind him that there was someone who raised him before he met his wife.

Speaking further, Evangelist Ebuka Obi disclosed that mothers are always willing to sacrifice themselves for their children’s sake, more than a wife would for her husband.

oluchukwu___ said: “This is very true pls .. no woman can replace your mum .. do everything for her first”

mucluxury said: “This is wrong .. your wife is your new, family .. wife no be girlfriend ohhh”

mosesdee1 wrote: “To think many men will still take this, type of advice in 2024 is really a pity! If you want to compare the love between a wife and a mother, why not go ahead and marry your mother? Something dey really worry many of una for the head!”

