Butura Youths Demands Mutfwang’s Reinstatement Of Sack PLASU VC

The Butura Youths from the host community where the Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos is located have demanded Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s immediate reinstatement of the Vice Chancellor Professor Bernard Matur Malau who they said his recent removal by the State government didn’t follow due process as his tenure has not elapsed.

It would be recalled that Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has dissolved the governing council of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, and sacked the Vice Chancellor, Professor Bernard Matur Malau was who appointed by the immediate Past administration and has immediately appointed Professor Shedrack Best former Secretary to the Plateau State Government during Jang regime as the New Vice-Chancellor.

But, the National President of Butura Youth Marshal Sule and National Secretary Tabai Mahanan in a Press statement signed and issued on Thursday in Jos describe as unjust the removal of the ViVice-Chancellorithout any misconduct and before the completion of his tenure.

The Youth group appeals to Governor Mutfwang to reverse the decision and reinstate the Vice Chancellor in the interest of the development of the institution.

In their Statement, they argue that the proper legal procedures outlined in Section 3(8)-(11) of the Principal Act were not adhered to, and no specific grounds for the removal were provided.

“For the sake of clarity and adherence to due process, it is imperative to reference the legal framework governing the removal of a Vice-Chancellor as stipulated in Section 3(8)-(11) of the Principal Act, duly amended.

“This provision vests the authority to remove the Vice Chancellor in the Governing Council, subject to specific grounds such as gross misconduct or incapacity to fulfil the duties of the office. Importantly, the process outlined mandates a fair and transparent procedure, including the constitution of a Joint Committee of Council and Senate to investigate allegations and provide a platform for the accused to defend themselves.

“Any decision reached by the Council is subject to appeal to the Visitor, ensuring accountability and safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

“None of these procedures were followed in removing Professor Matur as Vice Chancellor, and no reason was given except for what we have independently gathered to be connected to political differences.

“This is even though the Butura nation overwhelmingly voted for the PDP in the elections that brought Barrister Mutfwang to power. In addition, the University is purely an academic institution governed by laws and professional experience not sentiments

The Butura community pointed out Prof. Malau’s significant achievements to his capacity in steering the Univision towards academic excellence and institutional growth, including fostering a harmonious relationship with the host community is not in doubt.

The statement also emphasized his role in expanding PLASU’s academic offerings, improving infrastructure, and prioritizing the welfare of staff and students. Under his leadership, PLASU witnessed remarkable growth, including the establishment of new faculties, clearance of salary arrears, and proactive security measures.

The Butura youths expressed concern that the removal of Prof. Matur could jeopardize the progress and stability of PLASU called for his immediate reinstatement and warned of potential “drastic actions” if their demand is not met within 48 hours.

The group described Governor Mutfwang’s action as a “politically motivated disregard for the rule of law” and urged him to reconsider the decision in the best interest of the university and its community.

