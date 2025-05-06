Butchers, Teachers Laud Adeleke’s Achievements

Share

The groundswell of support for the re-election of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, continued on Tuesday as the Osun State Butchers Association and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) declared their endorsement ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

During separate courtesy visits, both groups praised Governor Adeleke’s delivery of democratic dividends, describing his performance as unprecedented in the history of the State.

They pledged their full support for his second-term bid.

Speaking during the visit, the NUT State Chairman, Babalola Isaac, who was accompanied by senior union officials, assessed governance in the state and commended the governor for his people-oriented leadership.

“We are enjoying the fruits of responsible governance. Osun is clearly moving forward. In the education sector alone, we have recorded significant progress. The latest is Osun’s rise to 7th position in national examinations, up from 33rd in 2022. This is a clear testimony to good governance,” Isaac stated.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Butchers Association, Mr. Amoo Adeowo, who led hundreds of members to the meeting, declared unanimous support for Governor Adeleke’s re-election.

He emphasized that the progress made under Adeleke’s administration must not be reversed.

Speaking in Yoruba, Adeowo vowed that “no stone will be left unturned to ensure the governor’s return in 2026. Nobody will be allowed to drag Osun back to the era of underdevelopment.”

In his response, Governor Adeleke described teachers as the bedrock of civilization, noting that their resilience and dedication have contributed to the state’s improved performance in national education rankings.

The governor expressed gratitude to teachers and workers for their support since his assumption of office in 2022.

He said their endorsement has further motivated him to intensify efforts in implementing his five-point agenda, with workers’ welfare remaining a top priority.

“I am re-committing myself to the service of Osun State. I assure all workers, especially our teachers, that every area requiring attention will be looked into. We will continue to do everything possible to improve working conditions and the learning environment in our schools,” he said.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke has directed the Commissioner for Education, Sunday Eluwole, and the Head of Service, Mr. Ayanleye Aina, to address all issues raised by the teachers and ensure their immediate implementation.

