The Lagos State Butchers’ Association has lamented the soaring cost of cows threatening the livelihoods of its members and called for the federal government’s intervention to save the sector from an imminent collapse.

Chairman Taiwo Rasak told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that the persistent surge in cow prices had pushed Lagos butchers to the brink with many struggling to maintain profit margins and stay in business.

