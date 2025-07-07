Butchers and other marketers at the Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki Abattoir Market in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, have staged a peaceful protest over what they described as sudden increase in tax levies by the Ilorin East local government authorities.

The protesters, under the aegis of Irepodun United Butchers Association of Nigeria, decried the “abrupt raise of their daily tax from ₦500 to ₦2,000 per cow”.

Speaking with some New Telegraph in Ilorin, the Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Moshood Abdulqodir, criticised the hike, lamenting that it was “implemented without any form of dialogue or notice to the stakeholders”.

According to him, the new rate was introduced by the local government chairman in collaboration with an unnamed investor, placing a heavier burden on their daily operations.

Another butcher, Mallam Kale Onimalu, noted that the increase comes amid a steep rise in the cost of living, worsening the financial strain and losses already faced by the traders..

In protest, the marketers positioned themselves outside the market gate, refusing to pay the revised gate fee until the decision is reviewed.

However, contrary to the claim of the butchers, the Chairman, Ilorin East Local Government, Hon. Lukman Olayinka-Agbelere, said he

did not arrive at the decision unilaterally, but held meetings with different stakeholders, including the traders and butchers at the market, before arriving at the decision to increase the rate.

He added: “Upon assumption of office, our administration discovered that the abattoir was a private public sector partnership (PPP), which was concessioned to an investor, who was to: build, manage, operate and transfer, and that arrangement still has about 10 years to go.

“In order to ensure that the Local Government gets what it deserves from the facility, in terms of revenue, there is the need to jerk up a bit, the rate of ₦500 being paid per cow, to enable the local government raise enough fund to be able to buy back the concession and reclaim the asset.”