But for Chioma, I Wouldn’t Have got Married –Davido

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said that his wife, Chioma, was the reason he considered marriage.

The noted that if it wasn’t for Chioma, he wouldn’t have gotten married.

Davido spoke in a recent episode of The Morning Hustle podcast.

“My wedding was the happiest day of my life. Chioma has been my girl for 12 years, so it was only right to marry her. I was already famous before we met but I wasn’t big then.

“If it wasn’t her (Chioma), I’m not getting married. There’s no point.”

It would be recalled that Davido and Chioma tied the knot on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

