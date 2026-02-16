BusinessToday Conference To Spotlight Youth Involvement In Insurance, Pension

Stakeholders will converge at the 2026 BusinessToday Annual Conference and Exhibition billed for 2nd of April, 2026 to discuss on ‘Youth Advantage: Redefining Insurance and Pensions for a New Era.

The event scheduled to hold in Lagos on April 2, 2026, comes up at a ripe time the industry is undergoing recapitalisation which could lead to refreshing the human capital in both sectors.

In a statement, the Convener, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, added that, the event will also feature a youth dialogue session with both sectors to discuss ‘Insurance Reforms Made Simple.’

Also to be discussed is ‘Start Young, Retire Strong: The PPP Advantage.’ She disclosed that, the Commissioner for Insurance, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, and the Director-General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Omolola Oloworaran, are the Special Guests of Honour and have endorsed the conference.

The two regulatory agencies are expected to lead industry professionals in discussions focused on how young people can drive innovation, inclusion, and sustainability within Nigeria’s insurance and pension sectors. Experts drawn from the insurance, pension, capital market, and information technology sectors will speak on the conference theme.

She disclosed that confirmed industry leaders expected at the event include the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Kunle Ahmed; President of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Mr. Christopher Bajowa; President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Yetunde Ilori; and President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), among others.

Also expected at the conference are Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of insurance and pension firms, the Director-General of the Nigerian Insurers Association, Mrs. Bola Odukale, as well as key stakeholders from across the financial services ecosystem.

On the theme of the event, she said, placing young people at the centre of sector reforms will help the insurance and pension industries build a stronger, more inclusive financial protection system.

She explained that, the theme seeks to modernise insurance and pension products to reflect the realities of today’s youthdriven economy. With the growth of digital work, entrepreneurship, and the gig economy, the conference will promote flexible, affordable, and technologyenabled solutions tailored to young Nigerian.