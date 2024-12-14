Businessman Threatens Legal Action Against Kano Govt Over Demolition

Share

Alhaji Ibrahim Muktahr Mohammed, the Managing Director of IMUK Logistics Concept, Shankus Construction Company, has threatened legal actions against Kano State Government, over alleged unilateral demolition of his N20 Million property along Zoo Road.

Alhaji Ibrahim who spoke to reporters on Friday said, “I had followed all necessary due process, but the head of the government agency that did the job told me that he got his demolishing orders directly from the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf”. He said, “The demolition of my structure might not be unconnected with politics because they know about my closeness with President Bola Tinubu to the extent that his campaign office in Kano was donated by me, but the demolition of this structure is more than politics, it has tortured my physique.”

Ibrahim explained that he had followed all due processes before building the structure, including allowing the agency to guide him on how to build the structure, and that he paid the required levy. “We have compiled all my papers and we are taking legal actions against the government. We just woke up one Monday morning and found these rubbles,” he said. Responding, Arch. Ibrahim Yakubu Adamu the Managing Director of KNUPDA, said that the building was on access roads. He said that they gave Alhaji Muktahr Mohammed three warnings and that they have evidences, including an abatement notice, adding that they could not demolish any structure without following the due process.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"