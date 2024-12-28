Businessman Tasks Rich Nigerians on Charity

Share

The President and the Founder of Andy White Perpetual Help Charity Foundation, Mr. Andy Ikheloa has called on rich Nigerians to cultivate the act of philanthropy as a means for reducing poverty and lack in the society.

Speaking recently at the presentation of cash gifts to indigent members of the residents in Idimu area of Lagos, Ikheloa stated that those who are well to do in the society should always give out as a way of appreciating God’s benevolence to them.

In all, 20 selected beneficiaries, mostly widows and other kinds of vulnerable members of the society went home with the sum of N50,000 from the foundation, in what was its (the foundation’s) first outing.

Other categories of participants numbering 20 who had not been pre-selected to take part in the event but were present at the venue were given the sum of N10,000 each for attending.

“I have had the journey of poverty and lack before, I have been in want and lack before, so I know what it entails but as God started blessing me. I decided to give back but apart from the spiritual rewards one gets, one usually feels fulfilled and happy doing so,” he said.

On how beneficiaries were selected for the award, Ikheloa said, “There was no form of favouritism but those awarded were people known to us who we know need one form of help or the other. I mean people who really need this assistance.”

He further added that some others were nominated by associates of the foundation and that they (the nominees) were further screened to ascertain if indeed they qualified to be awarded.

