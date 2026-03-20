Businessman Raises Alarm Over Police Harrassment

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has been called upon to intervene in a disturbing case of alleged police brutality and extortion involving the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Topon Police Station in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, CSP Akolade Oladejo, and four other officers.

In a formal petition dated February 27, 2026, a legal team acting for Olalekan Simon Oluwole, the Managing Director of Fecund Empire Limited, accused the officers of unlawful arrest, assault, criminal defamation of character, and a threat to life.

The incident, according to a statement on Friday, which occurred on December 31, 2025, allegedly left the businessman and his family, including his Brazilian national wife, son, and mother-in-law, traumatised.

According to the petition, Oluwole was driving his two-tone Mercedes-Maybach S550 along Ogbere Street in Ijebu-Igbo to launch his foundation when his vehicle was flagged down and barricaded by police officers in unmarked cars.

“The officers mentioned above started harassing our client without any probable cause. One of the officers barged to forcefully open the passenger’s side door of the car and ordered our client and his family to step out in a violent manner, causing reasonable apprehension and fear”, the petition partly reads.

The lawyer stated that the ordeal took a bizarre turn when his client was accused of stealing his own luxury vehicle. It was gathered that without requesting any vehicle documents, the officers handcuffed Mr Oluwole, physically assaulted him with their rifles, and dragged him on the street before taking him to the station.

The entire scene was reportedly witnessed by passersby, some of whom recorded videos that later went viral on social media, causing significant reputational damage to the businessman.

“The harassment and brutality were carried out on the street. This unlawful and distasteful act has damaged the reputation of our client in his capacity as Managing Director,” the legal team added.

It added, “Our client received several calls from his business partners who saw the recorded video on social media and enquired about the criminal issue he had with the police.”

Oluwole was eventually released hours later, after the intervention of “Well-meaning persons” who vouched for his character, as the police reportedly found no incriminating evidence against him.

The petition, which names CSP Akolade Oladejo, Officer Teju, Officer Senuga, Officer Wahab, and their team, calls for a comprehensive investigation into the matter and demands that the officers be sanctioned if found culpable.

“We seek justice for our client, and if the officers are found culpable, they should be sanctioned and brought to book,” the statement concluded, warning that if such acts are left unchecked, the officers “will be more emboldened to do worse and perpetrate the same heinous atrocities against innocent Nigerians going about their business.”

All attempts to reach the Ogun State Police Command for comments on the matter as of the time of writing this report were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson was yet to respond to inquiries.

As of the time of this report, the IGP’s office has not yet issued an official statement regarding the petition