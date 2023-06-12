Businessman Promises Chef Dammy 1m If She Quits Cook-A-Thon (Video)

As Chef Dammy is coasting to victory, a Nigerian businessman has promised to give her a whopping sum of N1 million if she immediately calls off her ongoing cook-a-thon.

New Telegraph reports that the businessman call is coming amid the backlash the Ekiti-born chef has been receiving since the beginning of her 120 hours cooking marathon to surpass celebrity chef, Hilda Baci.

According to the businessman, he has no problem with Chef Dammy’s decision to cook for 120 hours, but he only believes it is too early since Hilda Baci has just finished hers.

He went further to advise Chef Dammy to wait for Hilda to get her record certified by the Guinness World Records before starting hers, hence she’s doing it at the wrong time.

His post has, however, been greeted with criticism from netizens and fans of the chef.

Here are some Reactions trailing this video:

@OhhhhMyJosh reacted: “Una wey get money too rude.”

@amudaDewale added: “Another clout chaser jumping on the trend. Sets a camera and pretends to work out lmao. Some things are just silly acts. Go rest.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtY0U2XJj03/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==