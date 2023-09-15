Businessman Gifts Mohbad’s Wife N2m, Offers Son Scholarship

Nigerian businessman and Chairman of Almubee Group, Mubarak Abuche has gifted late Nigeria singer, Mohbad‘s wife the sum of N2 million and offers a scholarship to their son up to university level.

According to the businessman, the token of gift is to comfort the bereaved family amidst their loss and the controversy trailing the death of the singer.

However, a notable event host, Big Smart confirmed the gift, stating on his Instagram post that he had reached out to the businessman who obliged and disbursed the cash gift to Mohbad’s wife.

Speaking further, Alumubee also offered their five-month-old son a scholarship up to the university level to the car dealer, Almubee.

The gesture has since melted the hearts of fans of Mohbad who extended appreciation to the Chairman of Almubee Group for the generous offer.

How netizens reacted:

Naza Okafor wrote, “Thank you for the money oo, but you for start with primary/secondary school scholarship firs just saying oo.”

Official Starlette wrote, “Why all the fake love? Mohbad’s wife tells Una say she needs money. Nobody came through for him now he’s no more y’all are sending money SMH.”

Ese Okogba wrote, “Thank God! This woman should take her baby and just leave this country.”

Europe opined, “Anything done for this lady or the son should be in private before the family starts another drama.”