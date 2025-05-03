Businessman Gets 7 Years In Prison For Trafficking Loud Cannabis From U.S.

Share

A Lagos Federal High Court has sentenced a Lekki-based businessman, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, to seven years in prison for unlawfully importing and dealing in 32.24 kilograms of loud, a potent strain of cannabis sativa, commonly referred to as marijuana.

Ebenezer, the owner of a food business known as Damillionz Takeout, located in the Lekki area of Lagos, was convicted after pleading guilty to a two-count charge brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Prosecuting counsel for the NDLEA, Abu Ibrahim, told the court that Ebenezer was apprehended on March 10, 2025, at the FedEx Import Warehouse of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

According to the NDLEA counsel, the convicted businessman had gone to receive a shipment containing 31.30 kilograms of loud cannabis, which he unlawfully imported from the United States.

The lawyer equally told the court that further investigations led the NDLEA to the convict’s residence at Flat 7, D11, Lekki Gardens, Horizon 11, Meadow Hall, Ikate-Elegushi, Lagos, where another 94 grams of the drug were discovered on March 24, 2025.

The NDLEA insisted that these acts violated Sections 20 (1)(a) and 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act and are punishable under Section 20 (2)(a) of the same legislation.

When the charges were read to him in court, Ebenezer admitted his guilt.

In response, Ibrahim presented evidence, including the seized drugs and the convict’s voluntary statements, urging the court to impose a sentence in line with the provisions of the law.

However, Ebenezer’s legal team, led by Chief Benson Ndakara and assisted by Kate Igbo, pleaded for leniency in their allocutus.

They argued that the convict was a “victim of circumstance,” pointing to his statement as evidence of being misled or manipulated into the act.

Ndakara appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy, noting that Ebenezer is a single father raising an eight-year-old son on his own.

“He has been abandoned by those who used him. We urge the court to consider a non-custodial sentence,” he pleaded.

Justice Aluko, in his judgment, confirmed that the convict had no previous criminal record, a factor that slightly weighed in his favour.

However, the judge emphasised the seriousness of drug trafficking and its damaging impact on society.

After citing several legal authorities, the judge sentenced Ebenezer to six years imprisonment on count one (unlawful importation of narcotics) and 12 months on count two (unlawful dealing).

The sentences are to run concurrently, meaning the convict will serve a total of six years behind bars.

Nonetheless, the court provided a fine option of N2 million on the first count and N300,000 on the second count, offering the convict a slim alternative to prison if he could meet the financial requirement.

The charges read in part:

“That you, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, on or about the 10th of March 2025 at FedEx Import Warehouse of NAHCO Import Shed, a Customs Area of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, without lawful authority imported 31.30 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, thereby committing an offence punishable under section 20 (2)(a) of the NDLEA Act.

“That you, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, on or about the 24th of March 2025 at Lekki Gardens, without lawful authority dealt in 94 grams of Cannabis Sativa, committing an offence under section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act.”

