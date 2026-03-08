Businessman Begs IGP To Protect Investment

An Anambra-born investor, Okechukwu Kingsley, has made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, regarding a disputed parcel of land in Urum Community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The businessman alleged that since his company purchased the land from those he claimed were bona fide members of the community, he has not been allowed unfettered access to develop the property.

According to him, those preventing him from carrying out work on the land are not members of the community, but always chase out his workers whenever they are mobilised to the site.

“We were told the families are the genuine owners. We signed agreements, including irrevocable powers, and commenced payment. After about eight months, we mobilised to the site,” he said.

“Subscribers are asking for refunds because they read online that I am a fraudster. Our car business and property sales have been affected.”

He tasked governments at the Federal, State, and local levels with the urgent and compelling need to protect hard-earned investments, as an incentive to encourage both local and foreign investors.