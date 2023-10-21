Businessman Bags 6 Months Over False Alarm On Genital ‘Disappearance’

A Grade I Area Court in Lugbe, on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old, business man, Uche George, to six months imprisonment for raising false alarm over the disappearance of his genitals. George, who lives at Zone 5, Lugbe was charged with criminal force, assault and giving false information.

The Judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, sentenced George after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Kagarko, however, gave the convict an option of N30,000 fine.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, had earlier told the court that the convict falsely accused Emmanuela Anganwu, of Zone 8 Lugbe of the disappearance of his genital.

He told the court that the convict in the process brutally assaulted the girl, adding that the case was reported at the Tradedmore Police Station, Lugbe. The offences, according to him, contravene the provisions of sections 265 and 178 of the Penal Code.