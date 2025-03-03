Businessman Assassination: Ondo Govt Ban Motorcyle Operations

Share

Ondo State Government has banned the operations of motorcyclists following the assassination of a popular businessman, Ismaila Awoyinka, by some unknown gunmen in Ore, the headquarters of the Odigbo Local Government Area.

New Telegraph reported earlier that the late businessman, who traded in building materials, was killed at his residence opposite Caring Heart Mega School, Idi Mango area in Ore, on Saturday evening.

According to a source in the community, the incident happened shortly after the deceased left the mosque after Ramadan prayer.

He was assassinated the moment he left the mosque after Taraweeh prayer (a voluntary prayer during Ramadan), very close to his house, around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday.

After he left the mosque, some persons dressed in white attire alighted from a motorcycle and stayed around the place.

“As he (the deceased) was about to enter his house, they ambushed him and shot him. He was shot at close range, and he died on the spot,” the source said.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, however, confirmed the incident while assuring an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“The incident happened, and we have commenced an investigation into it,” the PPRO assured.

However, reacting in a Press statement, Adegoroye Taiwo, the Chairman of Odigbo Local Government, announced the indefinite suspension of motorcycle (Okada) operations within Ore and its environs from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM daily.

The statement reads, “The general public is hereby informed that motorcycle (Okada) operations within Ore and its environs are suspended daily from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM until further notice.

“This measure has been implemented in the interest of public safety and order. Any violation of this directive will attract strict sanctions from law enforcement agencies.

“We urge all residents and motorcycle operators to comply accordingly to avoid legal consequences.

