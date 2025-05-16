Businessman Arraigned For Allegedly Diverting N142m Worth Of Diesel

Share

A businessman, Adamu Ali Muhammed, has been arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, for allegedly conspiring to divert 90,000 litres of diesel valued at N142 million, property of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited.

The arraignment was conducted before Chief Magistrate Ejiro Kujenbe by operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID), Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Morufu Animashaun, the defendant committed the offences on January 27, 2025, in Lekki, Lagos, in concert with other suspects currently at large.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant dishonestly took delivery of the diesel, also known as Automated Gasoline Oil (AGO), and diverted the consignment, which was entrusted to him on behalf of Alhaji Bolaji Saheed.

After the alleged crime, Muhammed reportedly fled and was later tracked and apprehended in Yobe State.

Animashaun said the defendant’s actions contravened Sections 411 and 280 of the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2015 and are punishable under Section 287(5) of the same law.

When the charges were read, Muhammed pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Iyeruokin A. O., made an oral bail application, urging the court to grant bail on liberal terms, considering that the defendant voluntarily returned to face trial.

The prosecution, however, requested stringent bail conditions to guarantee the defendant’s presence throughout the trial, citing the severity of the offence and the initial flight from justice.

After hearing both parties, Chief Magistrate Kujenbe granted Muhammed bail in the sum of N500,000, with three sureties in like amount.

The court directed that each surety must present evidence of tax payments for the last three years, proof of means of livelihood, and must be verified by the prosecution.

Pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, the court ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facility.

The charge reads in part: “That you, Adamu Ali Muhammed ‘M’ and others now at large, on or about January 27, 2025, in Lekki, Lagos, within the Lagos Magisterial District, conspired to commit a felony to wit: stealing diesel belonging to Dangote Refinery, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”

Share