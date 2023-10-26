Businessman Accuses Estate Company Of N10m Fraud

A N10 million fraud allegation is currently rocking an Estate Company addressed as PWAN Max and PWAN Homes, following allegations by an Anambra businessman, Mr Philip Okechukwu, that he paid for and purchased eight plots of land to the firm in Anambra and Lagos states, without having access to the said properties one year after.

Already, Okechukwu has threatened to file a legal action against the company contending that he has been defrauded by the property outfit. However, the firm has promised that at the end of this year’s rainy season, all its clients would be made to have access to their property, noting that Okechukwu is not their only client.

The lands located at Lekki and Umuleri town in Anambra and Lagos states were allegedly bought in March 2022 which the firm acknowledged in letter signed by Mr Franklin Nwigwe who is the Business Development Manager of the firm. The lands include three plots of land, Max Vista Umuleri, two plots Max Vista Water Odeomi, Ibeju Lekki Lagos, three plots at Flourish City and phase 3 Odeomi, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos respectively.

According to Mr Philip Oke- chukwu who spoke through his younger brother Ebuka, he has not been given access to those lands that he bought. “It is more than one year now since the transactions took place and the company is yet to show me my property which I paid for and we have written them and we have also gone there physically to complain to them and they kept making promises.

“At some point I became worried about their disposition to my matter and we are suspecting that we have been ripped off in millions. “So gentlemen of the press, I wish to register my unhappiness and my apprehension about this land deals and it is my hard earned money.