Businesses Shut As Enugu Residents Observe Biafra Day

Business and social activities came to a halt in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State on Friday as residents observed a sit-at-home order in commemoration of Biafra Day.

The action is a solemn occasion to honour those who died in the Nigeria-Biafran Civil War which took place between 1967-1970 resulting loss of million of lives on both sides of the conflict.

Major parts of the city such Zik’s Avenue, New Haven, Ohio Road, and Edinburgh Road among others known for vibrant hosting activities became deserted as shops were shut and streets as commercial activities came to a halt.

The action followed a directive by the leadership of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who annually call for a stay-at-home protest to mark the day, in what they tagged “Biafra Heroes Day”.

Schools, shops, markets, and motor parks across the city were shut but few banks opened later but no customers to attend just as public and private schools were also shut, leaving classrooms empty for the day.

Despite the lockdown, the atmosphere remained calm with police patrol convoy blaring sirens and moving from place to place.

In some neighborhoods, a few youths made use of the open roads to play football, while others gathered in front of their homes, quietly discussing current affairs and recent national developments.

Biafra Day continues to hold deep emotional and political significance in southeastern part of the country.

Ordinary folks including those born after the war willingly join in memoriam and honouring of the dead, especially in cities like Umuahia where memories of the civil war remain etched in the collective consciousness.

Previous appeals and entreaties by the state government and security personnel for law abiding residents to go about their normal business fell on deaf ear as majority of residents join in peaceful observance, a reflection of the continued resonance of that history in the region.

