Businesses, Families Adopt Cheaper Lifestyles, Change Locations as Hardship Lingers

•’Families Relocate to Cheaper Houses, Businesses Downgrade in Choice of Accommodation’

•Customers Now Buy a Tuber of Yam and Share It

A natural but painful displacement in lifestyles, home loca- tion and even tastes, among others are confronting many Nigerian families and companies. The dictum now is either ”flowing with the new normal or when the desirables are not available, the availables should be desirables, life goes on.” Consequently, Nigerians are re-ordering their expenditure priorities in the face of the new economic reality, cutting their budgets on some items, relocating to areas hitherto considered as slums. Even the elites are effecting changes in insurance policies and dropping others outright. The prices of key food items have gone up significantly within this period such that an average Nigerian eats once or twice daily. Our recent survey at Oshodi and Mushin markets in Lagos and other major markets in the country revealed that the prices of perishable food items have increased markedly in the last six months.

As at Thursday, the price of a 50kg bag of rice was sold for between N68,000 and N70,000 against between N55 500 and N60,000 and a 50kg bag of olotu beans is now sold N67,000 instead of N50,500 sold about six months ago. At the popular Mile 12 market in Lagos, a tuber of yam goes for between N3,000 and N4,500, depending on the size. Most astonishing is the fact that yams are being shared with two customers combining money to buy one big tuber and sharing it. “The situation is getting worse by the day. Customers are reducing the quantity of food items they buy and I can no longer stock up my shop because the money to do so is not even available,” said a trader who simply identified himself as Adeniran. “Sales have been terribly poor. I used to sell up to 50 bags of garri within four days but these days are tough.

I am yet to sell six bags out of 30 bags of garri I bought six weeks ago,” Babatunde Olatunji, a trader at Mushin market said. Some consumers who spoke with Saturday Telegraph say they are cutting their coat according to their clothes and resources, while praying that the situation in the country improves in no distant time. “It’s really bad that eating two meals a day is now a huge problem. Taking a list to the market these days is almost useless. The price of everything seems to be increasing by the minute and the money is not even there, that’s the challenge. Nowadays, we eat what we can afford and not what we want to eat,” says Prisca Williams, a housewife in Lagos. Nigeria is experiencing a cost-push inflation which has taken commodity prices over the roof and many families can no longer afford basic necessities, including house rents and other necessities of life.

This has led to painful adjustments in feeding, as well as location, size and quality of accommodation and quality of schools for the children. It is also taking its toll on the health of most people as ailments such as high BP and diabetes have become so common in the society. “In the past six months or so, We have seen a lot of movement and this cuts across segments of the market. Some families are relocating, while others are downgrading in choice of accommodation. This applies to residential and commercial properties, especially in the high brow locations, such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki in Lagos”, says the chief executive of a thriving Estate Company. The property market, he observes, has been struggling within this period with over supply, falling demand, rent default and rising vacancy rate, estimated at 30 percent higher than what it was 12 months ago.

Insurers on the other hand whose premiums have dropped as a result of falling consumer spending, are also thinking outside the box to remain relevant by offering consumers cheaper policies that fall within their reach. With this, they are able to remain in the growth trajectory and sustain their role of helping in risks mitigation for individual and corporate businesses, despite the economic situation. Besides falling consumer purchasing power which has left them with many unsold houses, property developers are also squeezed and left in a dilemma over what to do with subscribers who, on account of shrinking income, are seeking refund of down payment or affordable alternatives to earlier choices. However, the need to relocate comes with myriad challenges, including getting new schools for the children, paying more for transport and spending longer hours commuting to work or shop, separation from friends, as well as the stress that comes with driving or commuting long distances on bad roads.

Taking a different look at the issue, property consultant, who pleaded for anonymity, explained that the high vacancy rate in the market, which is mostly in the high brow areas, was caused by skewed supply, reduced purchasing power and people he described as legacy landlords, who would rather keep their properties than give them out at prevailing rents or market prices. He further observed that new buildings are springing up despite the general slump in the property market because money launderers and corrupt people do not have easy access to repatriate their loot abroad due to improved surveillance of security agencies at the boarders and ports. He called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other security and anti corruption agencies to increase their surveillance on the banking industry, alleging that some funds are being transferred illegally abroad.

According to the analysts, the market has seen movements out of both commercial and residential properties, noting that the emptiness created by people moving out of properties, particularly in Abuja, Lagos and some other major cities is a clear reflection of the state of the economy. In the residential market, a lot of people have downgraded and this is quite evident, looking at apartments between Lekki Phase 1 and Chevron on Lagos Island, which are relatively occupied, as against the heavy emptiness that defines houses in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki Phase 2 Giving more insight, an analyst explained that occupants in the N5million to N7.5 million properties in Lekki Phase 1, have moved down to the Chevron axis to pay N1.5 million rent. He cites the instance of a tenant who had just relocated from an apartment in Ikoyi, where he was paying $90,000 per annum to a flat where he is paying just N8 million per annum.

“What this fellow has done is to leave a more luxurious property to another that is a bit ‘cheap’. At the lower market, life is not better either as some tenants had to resort to cohabiting as a result of in- ability to pay for either self contained or a room apartment usually in the popular, “our yard.”