Businesses advised to brace for increased cyber attacks in 2024

Cyber security experts have predicted that there will be an increase in the rate of cybercrimes in the year 2024, warning businesses and organisations to brace up against the menace. According to them, the development of Artificial intelligence (AI) heralds the widespread of cybercrimes which will affect many organisations in 2024.

An annual report on cybersecurity predictions for 2024 released by Trellix revealed that more complex ransomware and nation-state cyberattacks were likely to dominate this year. The Trellix Cyber Threat report highlights new programming languages in malware development, the adoption of malicious GenAI, and the acceleration of geopolitical threat activities. As technology evolves, so does cybercrime. There is nothing more important than understanding the changing landscape for security leaders, as the role of the CISO itself changes with it. The word of 2023, chosen by Collins Dictionary, was ‘AI’, indicating a significant shift in the tech landscape.

The cybersecurity industry, already complex, faced added uncertainty as cyber attackers leverage AI to create more sophisticated ransomware attacks. The big question in 2024 is how can organisations tackle this new wave of cyber threats and ensure business continuity. The cost of cybercrime has reportedly reached alarming levels, with estimates projecting a staggering $9.5 trillion for 2024. In response to this escalating threat, companies are intensifying their efforts to fortify their defenses and protect against the growing menace of cyber attacks.