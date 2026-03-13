Business Series: UBA Celebrates Accomplished Female Leaders, Entrepreneurs

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, yesterday, hosted a captivating edition of its quarterly Business Series, bringing together accomplished female leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss the theme “Gen.W: The Evolved Woman.”

A statement yesterday said the hybrid session, which was held at the UBA House in Marina Lagos and also transmitted live to participants across the globe, was part of activities to mark the International Women’s Month and focused on the evolving role of women in leadership, business, and innovation, highlighting how African women are redefining success while also creating sustainable impact across their various spheres of operation.

UBA’s Group Head, Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, who gave the opening remarks at the event, explained that the evolved woman is one who is taking charge, volunteering and making their voice heard above the noise.

The event was moderated by popular media personality and actor, Tobi Bakre, who said: “When I think about the evolved woman, I personally do not see a checklist or a finish point.

In my own opinion, it is a woman who is grounded in her own selfworth and gives room for other women to be grounded in theirs, choosing herself daily and ultimately letting other women around her know and believe that they belong here too.”

The event featured panel conversations with leading entrepreneur and founder of ORÍKÌ Group, Joycee Awosika; celebrated media personality and digital entrepreneur Tomike Adeoye; founder of Fine-Funky, Olufunke Davies, and award-winning broadcaster, Ayo Mario-Ese who shared experiences around their struggles and eventual evolution as female business owners.

From her point of view, Joycee Awosika, an energy economist who has been focused on promoting the African heritage, the evolved woman is one who has awareness of who she is. “That woman does not need to ask to sit at the table, she is creating her own table and adding value.

As your company is growing, you must grow too, and always do an audit of where you need to become a better leader” she stated. To Tomike Adeoye, the question of what a woman is bringing to the table has now become obsolete, as the evolved woman is now bringing their own table.

“She is now more vocal about their struggles, setting the standards and she is not ready to give up on her dreams,” she added.

Ayo Mario-Ese expressed worry about females who are usually laidback about speaking up and sharing their achievements, and said that women need to own their own stories: “A lot of women are doing phenomenal work and are sometimes afraid of showcasing what they are doing.

As an evolved woman, you have to find out what you are comfortable doing, and create your own unique offering, and also be open to collaboration.”

“Creating unique designs that are affordable remains my driving force and something that has helped me grow as an evolved woman,” remarked Olufunke Davies, who confessed to having ventured into a lot of businesses before finding her niche.

“It is important to do your research, streamline and think about relatability. But the important thing I will say is start where you are as it is a progression.”