Business Owners Threatens To Hault Israel Economy Over Judicial Overhaul Bill

Some of Israel’s leading businesses have joined national strike action and warned of serious consequences for the country’s economy after controversial reforms to the country’s judicial system were approved in parliament. The Israel Business Forum, a federation of 150 top employers, has backed strike action over the planned changes to Israel’s ‘Basic Law.’ The group has warned that “dramatic damage to the economy” could follow.

The vote was passed by a margin of 64 votes to zero, when opposition lawmakers held a boycott, walking out of the chamber amid angry scenes.

Thousands of protesters outside the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem shouted “shame” as the bill was approved by members of the coalition government, which is dominated by right-wing and ultra-nationalist parties.

As well as giving lawmakers the ability to override Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority vote in parliament, the changes give the ruling party sweeping new powers to appoint top judges. Opponents say minority rights and civil liberties are now at risk.

Across Israel, businesses closed for the day, including supermarkets, shopping malls, and motorway service stations. Israel’s burgeoning tech sector has also warned that the country’s reputation as a start-up incubator is at risk.

Leaders of Israel’s biggest trade union Histadrut said they would consult members over a possible broader strike action if changes to labor law are made without a consensus. Union head Arnon Bar-David warned that “from this moment on. …things will progress with a broad agreement or they will not progress at all”.