Business Owners Seek Friendly Policies To Foster Economic Growth

Business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on the government to create a stable and supportive environment through the implementation of business-friendly policies.

Speaking during the unveiling of LA Spring Bottled Water Ltd in Abuja, the entrepreneurs emphasized the need for robust support for local businesses across the country.

They identified key challenges affecting business activities, including multiple taxation, difficult business registration processes, insecurity, and high electricity costs. According to them, addressing these issues is critical to improving the ease of doing business and fostering economic growth.

Titus Jeremiah, Manager of LA Spring Bottled Water, said government support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is vital to national development. He assured customers of the factory’s commitment to high standards and the provision of safe drinking water.

“Our water is clean, colorless, odorless, and thoroughly filtered. The regulatory authorities have inspected our machines and processes and confirmed we meet the required standards. They didn’t find anything wrong,” he said.

“We don’t intend to lower our standards after today. We’re committed to maintaining quality and ensuring that every bottle that leaves this facility meets consumer expectations. Our goal is to provide safe and affordable drinking water, and that’s a responsibility we take seriously.”

At the event, Tom Takpatore acknowledged the dedication of Nigerian business owners to delivering quality services. However, he lamented the harsh conditions under which they operate, citing unfriendly government policies, insecurity, and the high cost of doing business as major concerns.

“We just had a tour of LA Spring Water’s production plant and were highly impressed. The setup may appear simple, but a lot of money, professionalism, and care went into it. Their commitment to hygiene and safety makes this water safe for human consumption.

“The challenges manufacturers face are enormous, especially with erratic power supply. During the tour, electricity went off. This kind of business can’t rely on solar power because the machines consume too much energy. We need reliable power. If we had a more enabling economic environment, we could even produce these machines locally.”

Barrister Bassey Offiong expressed concern over recent tax policies, warning that excessive levies could stifle new businesses.

“In developed countries, factories like this enjoy tax exemptions for up to five years to allow them to stabilize. But here, within six months, local and state tax agents come knocking. That’s not right. Multiple taxation must stop. The government should allow small businesses to breathe and grow,” he said.

“You saw how the power went out during our tour—that means extra costs to run generators. These costs are passed on to consumers, making local products more expensive than imports. If the water were imported from China, it might even be cheaper, and that’s a shame.”

Offiong commended the courage of the business owners in venturing into manufacturing despite the high operational costs. He urged Nigerians to take concrete steps toward economic development, rather than merely talking about shifting from consumption to production.

“It takes a lion’s heart to enter this kind of business. Most people would rather invest in real estate or hospitality, where returns are quicker. But it is production that truly drives economic growth.”

Koriotaa Okobiah also praised the water factory as a laudable initiative. She expressed optimism that, given the level of investment and the equipment in place, the factory would not only sustain its current quality but continue to improve over time.