New Telegraph

January 19, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Business Owners Decry…

Business Owners Decry High Energy Costs, Insecurity, Multiple Taxes

Small business owners have urged the Federal Government to implement more effective and accessible interventions to ease rising operating costs, inflation and policy inconsistencies nationwide.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, they decried the worsening insecurity, multiple taxation and irregular power supply had weakened revenue generation across key sectors of the economy.

Godwin Achakpa, a business owner in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), lamented the tough operating environment, saying rising energy and power costs, as well as logistical bottlenecks, were significantly hindering productivity.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel
Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Early Clubfoot Detection: Participants Laud Organisers Of First-Step Training Programme
Read Next

Leadership, Context And Consequences: Why Orji Uzor Kalu’s Abia Remains The Benchmark