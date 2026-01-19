Business Owners Decry High Energy Costs, Insecurity, Multiple Taxes

Small business owners have urged the Federal Government to implement more effective and accessible interventions to ease rising operating costs, inflation and policy inconsistencies nationwide.

Speaking in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, they decried the worsening insecurity, multiple taxation and irregular power supply had weakened revenue generation across key sectors of the economy.

Godwin Achakpa, a business owner in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), lamented the tough operating environment, saying rising energy and power costs, as well as logistical bottlenecks, were significantly hindering productivity.