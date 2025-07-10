Business Of Photography Conference Holds With ‘The Art Of Enterprise’ From Sept 15

The Business of Photography Conference (BOP) will make a grand return from September 15-19, in Lagos. The conference promises to be a game-changer with its intriguing theme, “The Art of Enterprise.”

Prepare for an unparalleled gathering that doesn’t just showcase talent but cata – pults you into the heart of the industry.

The organisers said: “We’re bringing together photography maestros, visionary filmmakers, influential brand leaders, innovative policymakers, and keen investors from across the continent for this three-day electrifying event.

“Immerse yourself in an ecosystem of growth with stimulating masterclasses, insightful panel discussions, enriching networking sessions, and breathtaking exhibitions—all crafted to arm you with essential business acumen while fueling your creative fire.”

Speaking further, Kola Oshalusi, the visionary behind BOP Conference, said: “The Art of Enterprise represents our dedication to empowering visual storytellers to craft not just their art, but successful ventures.

“In a digital landscape ruled by creativity, it’s critical for professionals to balance aesthetic prowess with business savvy. We’re here to ignite that powerful synergy among African creatives.”

Building on its legacy of previous successful editions, BOP remains at the forefront of advocating photography’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s and Africa’s socio-economic growth.