Business Mogul To Gov-Elect: Use Next 4 Years To Develop Economy

A business mogul, Mr Olatunji Jubreel, has set an agenda for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State to bring economic development and create jobs for the citizens in the next four years.

Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated other candidates, including Agboola Ajayi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to retain the governorship seat.

The elated governor received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday.

In his letter to Aiyedatiwa, Jubreel who is the Managing Director of Dejavu Hotels and Suites said the spectacular performance at the polls has proven that true leadership is not just about power but about earning the trust and admiration of the people you serve.

The letter reads in part: “This landslide victory is a testament to your vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to Ondo State’s progress.

“You have not only carried the day but also the hearts of the people – a clean sweep that leaves no room for doubt! “As the grandmaster of 18-0 politics, you have raised the bar for leadership and service.

“May your new tenure bring even greater strides for Ondo State, and may you continue to inspire generations with your remarkable achievements.”

