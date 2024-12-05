Business Leaders Inspire Entrepreneurs On How To Navigate Economic Challenges

Share

Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and aspiring changemakers have been inspired on how to navigate through economic challenges through technological innovation.

Speaking at the 10X Africa Conference recently in Lagos, the founder of the Conference, Wisdom Ezekiel, said the programme is a day of learning and inspiration centred on navigating economic challenges.

Ezekiel, who is a serial entrepreneur, revealed plans to expand the conference to other African nations, including Rwanda and Ghana, in future editions.

During his opening session, Ezekiel emphasized the importance of resilience, strategic thinking, and personal growth in overcoming challenges.

“Redefine hard times. Every hard time comes with great opportunities. Look on the good side rather than complain or give in,” he said, urging participants to stay focused on their dreams and continuously acquire new skills.

He encouraged attendees to periodically reevaluate their strategies, cut unproductive endeavours, and adopt innovative approaches to stay relevant.

“When you learn new skills, you open up new opportunities for yourself. Learn something new and advance your life. If all the money you have is what you worked for, you may work for a very long time. You must grow to the point where you make money while you’re sleeping,” Ezekiel added.

To further support participants, Ezekiel announced the upcoming 10X Africa Masterclass, a six-session online program starting in January 2025.

The masterclass will feature seven facilitators, focusing on strategies to scale through adversity and multiply results in the coming year.

The first keynote speaker, Dr Samson Olatunde, shared his journey of transforming passion into a profitable enterprise.

He highlighted the importance of understanding the business side of one’s passion and building systems that extend beyond individual efforts.

“Passion is good,” Dr. Olatunde remarked, “but without a system, it can become useless. Once you start doing something that benefits people, they’ll guide you on how to grow and diversify. You’ll leverage their insights.”

Dotun Oloyede, the second keynote speaker, challenged participants to think big even when starting small. He stressed the importance of courage, commitment, mentorship, and embracing technology to drive innovation.

“Every great achievement we admire today started small. It is the things you’re committed to doing that will translate to success, not the things you’re merely interested in,” Oloyede said.

He also highlighted the need for mentorship, emphasizing, “There are some levels you will never reach without mentorship. Have the right attitude, a heart of service, and a humble approach.”

Akinola Adetola, the third keynote speaker, echoed the importance of mentorship and dismantled perceived limitations of background or gender.

“Success has no gender,” Adetola stated while advocating for self-leadership and service as keys to personal and professional growth. “The battle is in the mind, and you must pay the price to win it,” Adetola added.

Other keynote speakers, including Tope Mark-Odigie, Femi Adisa, and Omoruyi Edoigiawerie, shared more tips on leveraging technological and entrepreneurial skills to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

The 10X Africa Conference reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for personal and professional growth, leaving attendees inspired to embrace challenges as opportunities for transformation.

