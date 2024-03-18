Business Hallmark Announces Programme For Obasi’s Memorial Lecture

The management of Business Hallmark Newspaper Group and the Prince Emeka Obasi Memorial Foundation (PEOMF) have announced activities to mark the 60th posthumous birthday and second anniversary of the passage of its late publisher, Prince Emeka Obasi.

A statement by the management said activities for the posthumous birthday and memorial of its late founder will start with a public lecture at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture is planned to be held on Thursday, April 25. Other activities lined up for the day include the formal unveiling of the Prince Emeka Obasi Memorial Foundation and the presentation of the curated works of Prince Emeka Obasi by the foundation.

A commemorative church service will thereafter be held on the Sunday following the lecture at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of God Parish, Aromire, off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Lagos.

A visioner, serial entrepreneur, author, public relations and policy expert, and above all, a family man, Prince Emeka Obasi transitioned to glory on March 15, 2022.

A graduate of English and Literary Studies from the University of Calabar, Calabar, ‘The Prince’, as he was fondly called, took to journalism as his profession and earned a mark for himself therein, founding several newspaper titles, including Hallmark, National Mirror, Extra and Business Hallmark Newspapers.

A consummate man of ideas, Obasi equally created such profound forums as the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC), organisers of the prestigious Zik Prize in Leadership Award Scheme; The Mohammed Bello Endowment; The Obafemi Awolowo Foundation; The Queen Amina Foundation; The Yakubu Gowon Centre; and The National Arts Foundation.