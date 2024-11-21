New Telegraph

Business Forum: Group Calls For Better Funding In Agribusiness

The Executive Director at Cormat Nigeria Limited, a TGI Group company, Dr Johannes Flosbach, has emphasised the need for sustainable funding in agribusiness during the recently held 11th German-Nigerian Business Forum (GNBF) in Lagos.

Speaking on the panel; “Strengthening the Nigerian Agribusiness Industry for Food Security and Export,” Flosbach highlighted agriculture’s pivotal role in Nigeria’s future while calling attention to the pressing challenges of securing adequate financing for the sector.

He said: “Agriculture is the future, and agriculture means food processing. However, we also need to address a key challenge – funding.

Working capital at 30 per cent interest or more is unsustainable, making it almost impossible to invest in new projects. I believe future forums will need to focus on funding solutions to enable the growth of this critical sector.”

He also highlighted the importance of innovative agricultural practices, not ruing that TGI group’s investments in rural farming and sustainable agriculture.

