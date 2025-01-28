Business Enterprise, A Step Forward To Eradicating Poverty – Shettima

Share

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has described Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the bedrock of every nation’s economy and steps forward to eradicating poverty, as it constitute 45 per cent of jobs in the country.

Shettima who disclosed this while speaking at the 6th Expanded National MSME Clinics in Maiduguri on Tuesday announced the unconditional grant of N300,000 for Borno Entrepreneurs.

The Nigerian leader said that each of the outstanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that participated in the exhibition would be eligible for the N300,000 grant.

“I am pleased to announce on behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that an unconditional grant of N300,000 will be awarded to each outstanding MSME exhibiting at today’s clinic,” he said

He further explained that the Borno State Centre is part of the ongoing national initiative to establish Expanded National MSME Clinics across the country.

He assured that the grants are non-repayable and reflect the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting the success and sustainability of small businesses in the region.

Shettima also highlighted the newly inaugurated Borno State Fashion Hub, which he said can create up to 48,000 jobs annually, describing it as a significant step towards enhancing the MSME ecosystem in the state, particularly in the fashion industry.

“This hub is among the largest ever established by the Federal Government, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to support the fashion manufacturing cluster in Borno State,” he further revealed.

Correspondingly, the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum said his administration has adopted an inclusive approach to support small and medium-scale businesses, recognising it as essential to strengthening resilience amid the challenges faced by MSMEs.

Governor Zulum acknowledged that MSMEs in Borno State have faced severe hardships due to the prolonged insurgency and the broader economic challenges in the country.

“The MSME Clinic will revitalize business activities in Borno State, create employment opportunities, and increase income sources for our people,” Governor Zulum said.

“Our government is committed to providing more opportunities for our people to expand their income sources.”

Governor Zulum also outlined several initiatives by his administration, including the disbursement of soft loans to empower entrepreneurs, the construction of modern markets, the establishment of vocational training institutions, and the renovation of skill acquisition centres damaged during the insurgency.

The Governor expressed optimism that the MSME Clinics would focus on five key areas: funding, skill development, infrastructure, access to markets, and technology. Additionally, the clinics will provide business registration, training, and mentorship services to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

“The expansion of this Clinic is not just a project; it is a demonstration of our belief in the creativity and resilience of the entrepreneurs in Borno State and Nigeria. When MSMEs thrive, they create jobs, reduce poverty, and drive innovation across sectors, These strategies are designed to address challenges and unlock the full potential of our entrepreneurial systems.”, Zulum said.

Governor Zulum also urged entrepreneurs and business owners to fully utilise the resources provided by the MSME Clinic to grow their businesses, enhance their skills, and explore new opportunities.

Before the programme, Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned the Borno State Fashion Hub at the defunct Kashim Ibrahim College of Education and WEMA Bank partnership branch.

Dignitaries that accompanied the VP include the minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of State Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMES, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson and National chairman APC, Alhaji Umar Gandujr among others.

