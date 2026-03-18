Business Constraints: Insecurity, Multiple Taxes, Inadequate Power Top CBN’s Survey

Firms in all sectors of the economy identified insecurity, high/multiple taxes, inadequate power supply, high interest rate and high bank charges, as their top five business constraints last month, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “Business Expectations Survey (BES)” report for February 2026.

However, the report released by the apex bank, yesterday, stated that all the sectors expressed optimism about the macroeconomy in February2026, “with the industry sector recording the highest confidence.”

The report said: “Confidence in February2026 stood at 39.4 index points, reflecting optimism among respondents regarding the macroeconomy. This optimism is projected to improve gradually to 54.3 index points in the next six months.”

According to the survey, “the Confidence Index (CI), an indicator of aggregate business sentiment, reflects widespread optimism among surveyed firms concerning the macroeconomic environment across all reference periods. The sustained positive sentiment in February 2026 is largely attributed to favourable expectations across all sectors.”

On key highlights of the survey, the report said that firms in all sectors expressed optimism about the macroeconomy in February 2026, with the Industry Sector recording the highest confidence at 43.2 index points, the Construction sector had the highest prospects for employment while Mining and Quarrying had the highest plan for expansion in March 2026.

Other highlights of the survey, according to the report, include that respondents expect the naira to appreciate across the review periods; respondents were optimistic that the volume of business activity in March, May and August 2026 would be favourable and that all the sectors reported positive employment outlook for all the review periods.

On the macroeconomic out look by region, the report said: “North-East region reported the highest optimism at 51.0index points while South-east region had the lowest optimism at 29.8 index points.

“All regions recorded positive expectations for all review periods. SouthWest recorded the highest optimism across all periods,” the report added.

Focusing on the business constraints, the report said: “Respondents identified insecurity (71.1), high/multiple taxes (70.7), insufficient power supply (70.0), high interest rate (68.6), and high bank charges (65.5) as the top five business constraints in February 2026, highlighting factors that directly impact on operational stability and profitability.”

It added: “At the bottom of the top ten constraints were unfavourable political climate(56.0) and poor infrastructure (58.7).” Meanwhile, the CBN also released its “Household Expectations Survey Report” for February 2026 yesterday.