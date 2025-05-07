Business Confidence Decline In April Reflects Concerns Over Inflation, Others’

Share

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that the decline in business confidence as contained in Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report for April 2025 “may reflect concerns over persistent cost pressures, infrastructure challenges, and the uncertain trajectory of macroeconomic reforms.”

Commenting on the PMI report in a note released over the weekend, the analysts also noted that, “While most firms continued to expect output to rise over the coming year—buoyed by expansion plans and anticipated investments—the softening in sentiment suggests increasing caution among business leaders.”

The analysts said: “According to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, Nigeria’s private sector sustained its robust performance in April 2025, recording the fifteenth consecutive month of output expansion.

The headline index stood at 54.2 points, marginally lower than March’s reading of 54.3, but still firmly above the 50-point threshold that signifies growth.

This indicates another solid monthly improvement in overall business conditions across the economy, extending the post-pandemic recovery momentum.

“The start of the second quarter saw continued strength in customer demand and output growth, which together underpinned the solid improvement in private sector performance.

Encouraged by rising workloads, businesses increased their input purchases and expanded their workforce.

However, the additional capacity was not sufficient to eliminate supply bottlenecks, resulting in a modest accumulation of backlogs—the first in eleven months.”

They further stated: “The expansion in output was broad-based across the econ omy’s key sectors, with the services sector leading the charge.

The April data revealed that the rate of output growth was the strongest since January 2024, supported by a sharp increase in new orders and customer numbers.

“Respondents to the survey pointed to improved demand conditions and a better business environment as key drivers of this upturn. Notably, the pace of new order growth remained largely unchanged from March, indicating a stable trajectory of demand recovery.”

However, the analysts pointed out that while “April’s PMI data points to a private sector that remains on a strong footing, supported by resilient demand and firm-level expansion initiatives…business confidence declined for the third consecutive month.”

