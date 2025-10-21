Business Activities Crippled, Roads Deserted In Enugu

Business and social activities were crippled in Enugu yesterday as residents stayed at home apparently in compliance with the sitat-hone order by the free Nnamdi Kanu protesters which fixed their protest for Abuja.

Although, before now, some businesses normally shut on Mondays, but yesterday’s compliance was near total as banks and schools shut their doors.

Some schools in Enugu state ordered their students and pupils to stay at home in case of any eventuality that may trail the planned protest.

Most roads in the Enugu metropolis were deserted especially during morning and afternoon hours, while shops located in densely populated areas such as Abakpa and New Haven were under lock and key.

The popular T-junction area along Nike Lake road with its adjourning Ugwueke auto spare parts market and mechanic workshops were all deserted when monitored.

Some of the residents who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity pleaded with the federal government to free Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) from incarceration. They stated that criminal elements have been commiting criminal activities under the guise of IPOB.