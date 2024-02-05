“Investigation revealed that an unidentified individual had initiated the incident by setting undergrowth ablaze, which subsequently reached and ignited the building.

“As a precautionary measure, the Director of the Fire Service, Prince Falade John, issued a strong warning to the people of Kwara State, urging them to refrain from engaging in bush-burning activities.

“The director emphasised the importance of maintaining safety consciousness at all times to prevent such incidents and protect the community from the devastating effects of fires”, the statement said.