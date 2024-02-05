A fire outbreak that spread from an undergrowth in Anuoluwapo community, Kangile area, Sango, Ilorin in Ilorin East Local Government of Kwara State burnt down a four-bedroom bungalow in the area.

Confirming the development, Kwara State Fire Service stated that it received a distress call on Saturday afternoon to attend to a fire accident in the Kangile area behind Royal Valley Estate Sango, Ilorin.

“Upon arrival of the fire service to the area, they found a four-bedroom flat engulfed in flames.

“With commendable efficiency, the firemen contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring buildings”, a statement signed by Hassan Adekunle, Head of Media and Publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service has said.

“Investigation revealed that an unidentified individual had initiated the incident by setting undergrowth ablaze, which subsequently reached and ignited the building. “As a precautionary measure, the Director of the Fire Service, Prince Falade John, issued a strong warning to the people of Kwara State, urging them to refrain from engaging in bush-burning activities. “The director emphasised the importance of maintaining safety consciousness at all times to prevent such incidents and protect the community from the devastating effects of fires”, the statement said.