Bus Plunges Off South Africa Bridge, Killing 45

Forty-five people have died in South Africa after the bus they were in plunged some 50m (165ft) off a bridge into a ravine, authorities have said. An eight-year-old girl, the only survivor, was taken to hospital. The bus crashed through a barrier and caught fire when it hit the ground in Limpopo province, in the country’s north-east.

The passengers were pilgrims travelling from Botswana capital Gaborone to an Easter service in the town of Moria, reports the BBC. The vehicle lost control and travelled off a bridge on the Mma Matlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken, according to South African public broadcaster SABC. Rescue operations went on late into yesterday evening, with some of those killed reportedly hard to reach amid the debris