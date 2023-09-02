Bus Plunges Into Ogun River, FRSC Begin Search

A Sienna bus on Saturday, September 2nd plunged into the Omu River in Ogun State.

Confirming the incident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) according to an eyewitness account from Ogbere Outpost said “A Toyota Sienna plunged into the Omo Bridge River.”

FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said “concerted efforts of MTD Ogbere Division, Mobile Police from J4, and FRSC Ogbere Outpost could not establish any skid mark nor trace where the vehicle plunged into the river.”

However, Okpe disclosed that a local diver was sourced from J4 town, and “one male adult was rescued alive.”

According to her, the rescued victim is currently responding to treatment at Hope Clinic in J4.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing,” Okpe stated in a statement.

New Telegraph reports that cases of vehicles falling into different rivers have been on the increase in Ogun State.