More than 30 people have been killed in a bus crash on a mountain road in Bolivia, police said.

The vehicle plunged almost 800m (2625 ft) into a ravine in the southwestern district of Yocalla, an officer said. Fourteen people were also injured, including four children, an official from a local hospital said in a video, reports the BBC.

Bolivia has notoriously dangerous roads, particularly in mountainous areas.

