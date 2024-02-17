Bus Carrying 100L Of PMS Guts Fire In Kwara

A Toyota Previa bus transporting about 100 jerry cans packed with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel to various villages in Kwara State was on Friday torched to ashes in Ilorin, the state capital.

The bus, filled with 100 kegs of petrol, reportedly caught fire near Gunniyan Junction, Isale Banni, Alore, in Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.

The fire was claimed to have started from a petrol leak in one of the jerry cans, which was ignited by the vehicle’s ignition.

According to a statement issued by Hassan Adekunle, Head of the Kwara State Fire Service’s Media and Publicity Department; the bus was transporting the petroleum product to Banni Oko village in Asa when it caught fire.

Adekunle said, “On the morning of February 16, 2024, at 07:27 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service received a distress call regarding a fire at Gunniyan Junction, Isale Banni, Alore area, Ilorin West Local Government Area, Kwara State.

“Responding swiftly, the fire crew rushed to the scene to contain the escalating situation. Upon arrival, they discovered a Toyota Previa bus engulfed in flames, lacking any visible registration number.

“The courageous firefighters immediately sprang into action, successfully quelling the blaze and safeguarding the surrounding community from further harm.

“It was determined that a spillage of petrol occurred within the vehicle, exacerbated by high temperature, resulting in the ignition and subsequent inferno. Efforts are ongoing to identify the specific filling station implicated in the unlawful sale of petrol for unauthorised use.”