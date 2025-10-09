Bus, Car Hire Services To Commence At Gateway Int’l Airport – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced that bus shuttle and car hire services will soon commence operations at the Gateway International Airport as part of efforts to improve passenger convenience and accessibility.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday after boarding a ValueJet scheduled commercial flight to Abuja.

He said the initiative was part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth movement of passengers and their luggage to and from major towns across the state.

Abiodun explained that the shuttle service would connect key cities such as Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, and Ilaro, among others, to the Gateway International Airport.

“We are going to ensure that we have convenient bus transportation from major cities and towns. There will be a bus service that will leave at specific times to conveniently bring passengers from places like Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Ilaro, and others to the airport on time,” the governor said.

He further revealed that plans were at an advanced stage to establish car hire services at the airport to cater to travelers’ local transportation needs.

Speaking on the global recognition the airport has received since the commencement of commercial flights, Governor Abiodun said the development had further validated his administration’s vision for a modern and integrated transport system.

“There is nothing more fulfilling than when you have a vision and see that vision come to fruition. You can see that implementation has been validated by that first flight, which was actually sold out.

“This place was a complete forest, and most people did not believe in it, but we believed in it. Our consultants believed in it, and now the missing link in our multi-modal transport master plan is in place. You can now come to Ogun State by road, by rail, and by air,” he said.

Also speaking, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom in Epe, Lagos State, Oba Olufolarin Ogunbanwo, who was among the 32 passengers on the ValueJet flight to Abuja, described the airport as a “legacy project” that would stand the test of time.

The monarch commended Governor Abiodun for his visionary leadership, saying the airport would open new opportunities in investment, tourism, transportation, and employment.

“I am so happy and I feel excited, and I want to congratulate Governor Dapo Abiodun and his entire team for this monumental project that has come to fruition,” he said.

“My kingdom is just about 40 minutes away from here, and this airport has saved me the stress of traveling to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The service and quality of the airport are of international standard, which makes it even more exciting.”