Burst Of Theatrical Resonance As House Of Naira Reimagines Nigeria’s Identity On Stage

F lor about one hour 30 minutes, last Saturday and Sunday at Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos, ‘House Of Naira: A Nigerian Story’, a groundbreaking musical that dares to re-imagine the Nigeria’s identity through art and allegory, held the audience spellbound with its captivating theatrical resonance, brilliant acting, evocative storytelling and more.

With its rich symbolism, electrifying music, and a cast of acclaimed actors, ‘House Of Naira’ tells a thoughtprovoking, redemptive story about unity, power, and the cost of division — all set in the metaphorical house of Nigeria.

It underscores the imperative of peace, love and unity to the development of the country. Written by Asa’ah Samuel, directed by Tosin Adeyemi, created and produced by Kábíyèsí Studios (Kehinde Oretimehin) in collaboration with D BO Productions and OTO Entertainment Company, and music by Kehinde Oretimehin, ‘House Of Naira’ is a powerful new musical that explores the soul of Nigeria through a deeply symbolic family drama.

When a wealthy man—pressured by his traditional mother—marries four women from Nigeria’s major ethnic groups, his home becomes a battlefield of rivalry, culture, and identity.

The play opens with a breaking news on the declining value of the nation’s currency, the Naira.

Meanwhile, it is his birthday, and amidst high expectation of celebration – wining and dining, gifts and all – the wives are busy asserting their positions in the marriage, and why they deserve to be treated differently, seemingly oblivious of the impact of their actions on the health and well-being of their husband.

Starring veteran stage and screen actors – Debbie Ohiri, Oluchi Odii, Bridget Nkem, Sharon Adaeze, Yawande Osamein, and Ralph Okoro,‘House Of Naira’ centres on a patriarch who, influenced by his mother’s traditionalist beliefs, marries four women — each from one of Nigeria’s major ethnic groups: Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and South-South.

But, as love turns to rivalry, the household becomes a battlefield of competing identities, grievances, and emotional warfare.

As tensions rise, the man — symbolic of Nigeria itself — appears to succumb to the weight of the conflict, dying amid the chaos his home has become. ‘House of Naira’ does not end in tragedy.

In a dramatic final act, the man is revealed to be alive — his staged death an elaborate intervention designed to jolt his wives into confronting their differences.

Faced with the possibility of losing their shared future — their inheritance, their legacy, their identity — the women come to a powerful realisation: unity is their only path forward.

What follows is a moment of transformation. Faced with losing their shared future, the wives — once divided by language, pride, and pain — pledge to work together in tolerance, solidarity, and collective strength.

It is a hopeful, poetic resolution that mirrors the dream of a truly united Nigeria, forged not by force but by understanding and interdependence.

Blending Afrobeat, traditional rhythms, and contemporary theatre, ‘House Of Naira’ is a stirring allegory of a divided nation seeking reconciliation. It’s a statement of hope, healing, and rebirth.

Speaking with New Telegraph, Ore – timehin urged Nigerians to be united, noting that the strength of the nation is in its diversity, unity, and shared heritage.

“We’re supposed to come together to harness our structural ability together. We need to love ourselves, we have everything that we need,” says Oretimehin who is arguably the most engaged and hardworking composer, arranger and conductor on the Nigeria musical theatre stage today.

“It asks what happens when we finally see beyond our own tribe, our own struggle, and realize we’re stronger together. It’s not just about one nation. It’s about any society wrestling with its identity.

“I’ve travelled the world and seen how much Nigerians love ‘Naija’. We have the market, we have the talent. All we need is a platform. This play is that platform — it celebrates our beauty and reminds us of who we are.”

The music of ‘House Of Naira’ is as diverse and resonant as the story itself, blending Afrobeat, Highlife, tribal percussion, choral traditions, and contemporary theatre scores.

Audiences will be moved by its emotional depth, cultural richness, and moments of sheer theatrical spectacle — all guided by a worldclass production team.

Elevating the show further is its extraordinary ensemble cast — stage and screen veterans with over two decades of experience performing across Nigeria, the UK, the US, and South Africa.

Their commanding performances bring authenticity, gravitas, and global relevance to a deeply local story. He appealed to corporate organisations to support efforts to take the production of the musical to other parts of the country.

House Of Naira is a must see for all live theatre lovers. With this performance, a bold new voice is emerging from the African theatrical landscape.

Following its premiere at Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, in Lagos, ‘House Of Naira’ is set for an international tour, with engagements in London, New York, and Johannesburg under negotiation.

According to Oretimehin, plans for a film adaptation and global streaming partnership are also underway. “This is not just a show — it’s a movement.

Investors and global partners are invited to support what promises to be a defining work of African theatre, one that bridges continents while holding a mirror to the world’s oldest conflicts — and boldest hopes,” says Oretimehin, an acclaimed Nigerian musician, director, and composer, whose works explore the intersections of culture, identity, and justice.

With ‘House Of Naira’, Oretimehin delivers a theatrical experience rooted in heritage, driven by innovation, and destined for international acclaim.

