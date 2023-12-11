Burnt Kogi Assembly complex renovated, ready for use –Speaker

Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly will today resume plenary at the renovated assembly complex in Lokoja, following the completion of renovation work there, the Speaker, Alhaji Umar Yusuf, said yesterday. Yusuf made the disclosure through his Chief Press Secretary, Yabagi Mohammed, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the complex had been fully renovated and handed over to the assembly. NAN reports that the complex was on October 10, 2022, razed down by a mysterious fire, prompting the state government to award a contract for its renovation.

“The renovation of the complex has been completed and we hope to resume plenary in the complex by tomorrow, December 11, by God’s grace,” the speaker declared. Meanwhile, Mr Oladipo Bayode, Convener of the Annual Kogi Built Environment and Building Materials Exhibition (BEBM), has commended the technical competence and workmanship put into the renovation of the assembly complex. He described the job as “a world class construction with high value for money.” Bayode, who gave the commendation during a visit to the project site, commended the contractor and all service providers who handled the building renovation project.

“As a professional body, we hereby commend the handling of the renovation project. It is a marvellous job and we are proud of it. “It is our hope that the contractor will continue to maintain the laudable standard he is known for, in all his projects.”