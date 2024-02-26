Burnt IDP Hostel: Plateau agency demands thorough investigation

The Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (PLASEMA) has demanded thorough investigation into the fire incident at the IDP hostel in Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. PLASEMA made its demand in a letter to the Nigerian Police Force, the state’s Fire Service, and Shendam LGA. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the fire incident occurred at the Presidential Committee for Flood Relief and Rehabilitation (PCFRR) IDPs hostel in Shailang, Shendam, on Feb. 16. NAN reports that a substantial part of the structure that was built by PCFRR after the 2012 flood disaster that ravaged 24 states, was razed by fire. NAN also reports that it was the second time that the hostel was gutted by fire, as some parts of the hostel a similar incident also occurred in 2018.

PLASEMA, in a communication, signed by its Direc- tor of Administration, Mr Chuwang Sha, said that the PCFRR was interested in knowing the cause of the recurring fire. Accord- ing to the letter, which was ob- tained by NAN, the PCFRR also wants the a g e n c i e s to suggest ways to fore- stall future occurrenc- es. “ T h e agency received a report of the fire outbreak at the Presidential Committee for Flood Relief and Rehabilitation (PCFRR) IDPs Hostel in Shailang, which occurred on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, around noon. “It is in light of the above that the PCFRR has requested that an investigation be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak and other relevant information. “PLASEMA will receive the report and forward it to PCFRR in Abuja for further necessary action. “While treating with dis- patch, accept the assurances of our esteemed regards, please,” the letter read.