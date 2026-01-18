Liverpool dropped valuable points in the Premier League on Saturday as struggling Burnley battled to a 1–1 draw at Anfield, while West Ham United shocked Tottenham Hotspur with a dramatic late victory in north London.

At Anfield, Marcus Edwards scored a second-half equaliser to deny Liverpool all three points after the Reds dominated much of the match but failed to turn their superiority into goals.

Liverpool took the lead in the first half through Florian Wirtz, who fired home an emphatic strike, 10 minutes after Dominik Szoboszlai had missed a penalty by hitting the crossbar.

Arne Slot’s side controlled possession and created numerous chances, finishing the game with 32 shots on goal.

Despite their dominance, Burnley stayed in the contest thanks largely to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who made eight crucial saves to frustrate the home side.

The visitors made Liverpool pay in the 65th minute when Marcus Edwards was played through by Florentino Luis and calmly finished past Alisson to level the score.

Liverpool pressed hard for a late winner, but Burnley held firm to earn a valuable point.