The parent of Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, has taken to their social media to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

Bose Ogulu, fondly called Mama Burna by fans and within the Nigerian music industry, took to her Instagram page to share the heartwarming milestone with her followers.

Sharing throwback photographs from their wedding day and early years of marriage, alongside recent pictures, the post beautifully captured the couple’s enduring love.

In her emotional caption, Burna Boy mother and manager reflected on the highs and lows of their marital journey, describing it as a “Roller coaster ride.”

She expressed gratitude to God for sustaining their union and blessing them with a family she is deeply proud of.

“Thanking God for 35 years since we each said ‘I do’ and ‘till death do us part.’ Thanking God for the journey, the roller coaster ride, and the joy of watching the three musketeers we have been appointed caretakers of,” she wrote.

The couple share three children together: Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, who has risen to international fame as one of Africa’s biggest music exports; Nissi, a singer and mechanical engineer; and Ronami, a fashion entrepreneur.

Beyond her role as a wife and mother, Bose Ogulu has become a powerful figure in the music industry, largely credited with playing a key role in shaping Burna Boy’s career.

From delivering bold acceptance speeches at award shows to navigating his global journey, she has often been described as the backbone of his success.

The anniversary post quickly began trending online, with fans and fellow celebrities sending congratulatory messages to the couple, celebrating their enduring love story.