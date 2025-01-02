……Burna Boy, Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Others Thrill Fans At #GreaterLagosCountdown2025 Fiesta

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the year 2025 would be a year of togetherness, bold ambitions, new beginnings and shared prosperity.

The governor spoke in his address during the #GreaterLagosCountdown2025 fiesta held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island on Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, He said:

“This government will work for you. We will see you bigger and better in the year 2025, and I want to say to you that for as long as we remain in government, we will be with you.

“Year 2025 would be a year of togetherness. It would be a year of new beginnings for us. It will be a year of better things happening to each and every one of us.

It will be a year that we will see glory, honour, and transformation in our country and state.”

During the fiesta, which lasted for about seven hours and was attended by tens of thousands Lagosians, the iconic TBS came alive as Nigerian music heavyweights, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Seyi Vibez, Adekunle Gold, Niniola, Olamide, Adewale Ayuba, Runtown, Bnxn and 9ice, among others, trilled fans with unforgettable performances during the Greater Lagos Countdown to usher in the New Year.

The event, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, brought together music lovers from across the state for a night of electrifying entertainment and unity.

