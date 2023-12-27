Burna Boy Wins Big At 2023 Planet Rap Awards

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has won the Best International Artist Award at the 2023 Planet Rap Awards ceremony.

The goodness was announced in a post shared on X page @Big7Record, along with a video featuring the Nigerian singer.

The award bestowed upon Burna Boy is as a result of his collaborations with international acts and the influence of his songs on the global stage.

In celebration of his win, fans took to the comment page to celebrate with him.

See some reactions below:

@MansaOkonma: “Dude just has too many hits, he can literally tour for the rest of his life off his catalogue.”

@kashniga20: “What I love to hear.”

@EmekeKenne73168: “Twice as tall.”

Watch Video Below:

https://x.com/big7record/status/1739743018695925963?s=46