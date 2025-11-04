Grammy-winning Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has revealed that converting from Christianity to Islam mark a major personal and spiritual turning point in his life.

Speaking during a Twitch interview on November 3, 2025, with popular streamer, Plaqueboymax, the Afrobeat icon, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, disclosed that his decision came after years of deep personal research into religion and the meaning of life.

“I’ve been studying and reflecting for a long time. I was raised Christian, but the more I learned and asked questions, the more I found peace in Islam,” Burna Boy said, describing the transition as one rooted in understanding rather than pressure or influence.

The 33-year-old, who hails from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recounted that while his upbringing in a Christian home shaped his early worldview, he often struggled with spiritual confusion.

He noted that Islam provided him with a clearer sense of direction and inner calm, though he continues to explore and question certain religious interpretations.

“Even now, I’m still learning, the more I read, the more I realize how much I don’t know. But there’s peace in it, and that’s something I’ve been searching for my whole life,” he added during the live broadcast.

Following the announcement, Burna Boy’s revelation quickly dominated social media discussions, drawing mixed reactions from fans and observers. Many Muslim fans warmly welcomed him into the faith, expressing joy and pride in his spiritual decision.

Others, however, questioned how his public persona and musical style, known for its boldness and social critique, might align with his new religious identity.

This development adds a new layer to Burna Boy’s complex public image as one of Africa’s most outspoken and introspective artists.

Known for weaving themes of identity, struggle, and self-discovery into his music, his conversion could influence future creative directions and public discourse around spirituality in the entertainment industry.

As of now, Burna Boy has not revealed whether he plans to adopt an Islamic name or make changes to his lifestyle to reflect his new faith, but he emphasized that his journey remains deeply personal and ongoing.